Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Sells $275,440.00 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Kenneth F. Buechler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total transaction of $275,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 248,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $74.78.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quidel by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Quidel by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

