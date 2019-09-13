QunQun Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $409,124.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $409,124.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $24.43 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.04385725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 648,803,290 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.