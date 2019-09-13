R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 99,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.15. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 249.01% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 369,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 396.7% in the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 69,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in R1 RCM by 315.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

