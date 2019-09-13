Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.72. Range Resources shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 13,114,938 shares trading hands.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 9,483 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,565.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 20,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,592.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $176,159. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,144,000 after acquiring an additional 324,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 461,780 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,922,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 95.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,638 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

