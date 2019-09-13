RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.00

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $15.80. RECKITT BENCKIS/S shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 114,424 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.