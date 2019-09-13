Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. 229,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,663. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $445.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

