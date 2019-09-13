REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $7.59. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

RDHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $166.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 93.55% and a negative net margin of 561.47%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 91.3% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 891,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.