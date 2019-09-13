Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 647,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,704 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 36,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,970. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 396.84%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

