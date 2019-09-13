Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 109,500 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,589,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Ennis worth $32,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,037,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,085,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 119.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of Ennis stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,084. The firm has a market cap of $547.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.03 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Magill sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $595,277.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.