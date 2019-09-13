Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 44,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,359. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.23. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $154.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Renasant by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

