Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,296,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 5,926,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 919,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 37.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,110 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $24,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,082,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $15,656,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

