Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.29. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 97,891 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.96.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Joachim Bayah sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$82,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,658.30.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

