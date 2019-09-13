Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.38 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $0.20 on Monday. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.50.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

