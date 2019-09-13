Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Short Interest Down 18.3% in August

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 591,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

RTTR stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 166,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.24. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

