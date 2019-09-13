Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 8,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,098. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

