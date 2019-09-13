RoBET (ROBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $905,412.00

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, RoBET has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. RoBET has a market cap of $905,412.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RoBET token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00010986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00202968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.01139674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086873 BTC.

About RoBET

ROBET is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoBET using one of the exchanges listed above.

