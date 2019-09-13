Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Roots from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Roots from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Roots from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

ROOT traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.39. 193,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.73. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.28 and a 12 month high of C$7.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

