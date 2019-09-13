Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 54,531 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,238 shares of company stock worth $20,989,814 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.52. 63,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,869. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

