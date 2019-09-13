Round Hill Asset Management Has $951,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Round Hill Asset Management trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,683,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,506,000 after buying an additional 619,258 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,007,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,116,000 after acquiring an additional 714,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,414,000 after acquiring an additional 686,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,670,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,702,000 after acquiring an additional 372,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,203. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

