Round Hill Asset Management Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.3% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,665.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,257. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.26.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

