Round Hill Asset Management Sells 270 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 3.5% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,200,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.21.

Shares of CHTR remained flat at $$425.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,214,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,286. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $272.91 and a one year high of $431.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.52. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

