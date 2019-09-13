Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.25.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,465. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,873,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,032 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,072,000 after purchasing an additional 491,062 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 34,551,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211,756 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,040,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,159,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,046,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,629 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

