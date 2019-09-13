Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,977 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $115,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.41. 82,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,151. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.