Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 263.23 ($3.44).

Shares of LON RBS traded up GBX 10.90 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 208.80 ($2.73). The stock had a trading volume of 22,352,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.69.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

