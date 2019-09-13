Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,861.14 ($37.39).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDSA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Dutch Shell to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

LON:RDSA traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,290 ($29.92). 6,173,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 922.64. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,382.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,445.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.85%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

