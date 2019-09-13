RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

RTI Surgical stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,986. RTI Surgical has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.14.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,988,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 271,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,756,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 93,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,810,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 2.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

