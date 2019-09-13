Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Rubicon Technology worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBCN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $8.88. 972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

