Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,695 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 272,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Foot Locker worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,627,248 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $193,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $95,041,000 after buying an additional 692,126 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 17,198.5% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,891,076 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,639 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,376,000 after buying an additional 117,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,041 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $99,810,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

