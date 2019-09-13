Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 29,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

