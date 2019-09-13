Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 411,845 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conn’s by 1,228.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 138,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,258. Conn’s Inc has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $401.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CONN. KeyCorp set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

