Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of GDS worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 319,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,617,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,377 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.61. 10,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,821. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 3.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

