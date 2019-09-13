Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,255 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after buying an additional 515,587 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,779,000 after buying an additional 114,824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,426,000 after buying an additional 185,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 612,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,638,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 610,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

