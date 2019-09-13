Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Update

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 1,118,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 128.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 477,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $590.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

