RXP Services (ASX:RXP) Trading Down 2.7%

RXP Services Ltd (ASX:RXP) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.52 ($0.37) and last traded at A$0.55 ($0.39), approximately 211,392 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.56 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $87.80 million and a PE ratio of -68.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.48.

Get RXP Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. RXP Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

About RXP Services (ASX:RXP)

RXP Services Limited provides information and communications technology consulting, development, support, and maintenance services to corporations and government bodies in the Asia-Pacific Region. The company offers innovation, customer experience and service design, mobile and app development, talent solutions, and user experience services; and application and cloud development, architecture and solutions design, bots and intelligent applications, and customer relationship management services, as well as digital experience platforms, DevOps solutions, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RXP Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXP Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.