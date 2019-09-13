S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of STBA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 13,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In related news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $65,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,158,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

