SALT Market Capitalization Reaches $8.98 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Binance and ABCC. SALT has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $100,296.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00201736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.01146365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, Liqui, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Upbit, ABCC, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, AirSwap, LATOKEN and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.