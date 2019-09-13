Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,623,700 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 1,298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,041.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,877 shares in the company, valued at $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $727,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after buying an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Sanmina by 29.2% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 44,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $20,185,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Sanmina by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $32.67. 18,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

