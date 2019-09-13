Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.06. Scentre Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 17,859,279 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

In related news, insider Aliza Knox 60,400 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. Also, insider Steven Leigh purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.99 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of A$199,400.00 ($141,418.44).

About Scentre Group (ASX:SCG)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

