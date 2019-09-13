Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

SCHN stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 199,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,464. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $635.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 255,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

