Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Lifted by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 145.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,871. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.