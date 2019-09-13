Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Update

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,793,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 107.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 577,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after purchasing an additional 230,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $42.32.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

