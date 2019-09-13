Scidev (ASX:SDV) Stock Price Up 36.8%

Shares of Scidev Ltd (ASX:SDV) rose 36.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), approximately 2,942,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44.

In related news, insider Trevor Jones 250,000 shares of Scidev stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th.

SciDev Ltd manufactures and supplies chemicals for industrial wastewater treatment in Australia. It offers coagulants and flocculants under the MAXIFLOX, DAIRYFLOX, OPTIFLOX, and BIOFLOX brands for mining and mineral processing, dairy products manufacturing, food products manufacturing, and sewage treatment, as well as industrial liquid waste treatment, power generation, oil and gas production, personal products and cosmetics manufacturing, paper and cardboard manufacturing, and paint manufacturing industries.

