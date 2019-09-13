Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to report sales of $61.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $63.00 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $62.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $230.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.33 million to $243.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $287.07 million, with estimates ranging from $257.78 million to $309.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SALT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. 273,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.54 million, a P/E ratio of -229.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.