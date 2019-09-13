Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 749,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.