Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 10,686 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,320,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

