Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 9,335 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.36. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $97.26.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.

