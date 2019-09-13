Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,218,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,572 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,563,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,351,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,338,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,656,000 after purchasing an additional 655,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. 3,263,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

In other American International Group news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

