Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,946 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.21% of Osisko gold royalties worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OR. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 29.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.