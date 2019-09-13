Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,012,021. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.