Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $458.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.38.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $288.86. 4,912,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

